Battleship Lake by kwind
Photo 2953

Battleship Lake

Another day, another hike... this time to Battleship Lake. 9.3km but it was easy. Such a beautiful day.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Harry J Benson ace
beautiful land, sea, and sky
August 10th, 2020  
Annie D ace
such a bright sunny image....and great blues
August 10th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Goodness, such bright light, blues and greens. A beautiful place.
August 10th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful. Love the “brightness”!
August 10th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Nice cool and crisp looking image!
August 10th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Would love to sitting out there! Beautiful shot with the sun shining down
August 10th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is gorgeous!
August 10th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Rewarding to hike to such a pretty scenic view. Nice composition with the deck, reflections and the beautiful shades of blue.
August 10th, 2020  
