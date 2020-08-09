Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2953
Battleship Lake
Another day, another hike... this time to Battleship Lake. 9.3km but it was easy. Such a beautiful day.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
8
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3387
photos
444
followers
203
following
809% complete
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
Views
5
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
9th August 2020 12:21pm
Harry J Benson
ace
beautiful land, sea, and sky
August 10th, 2020
Annie D
ace
such a bright sunny image....and great blues
August 10th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Goodness, such bright light, blues and greens. A beautiful place.
August 10th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful. Love the “brightness”!
August 10th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Nice cool and crisp looking image!
August 10th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Would love to sitting out there! Beautiful shot with the sun shining down
August 10th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is gorgeous!
August 10th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Rewarding to hike to such a pretty scenic view. Nice composition with the deck, reflections and the beautiful shades of blue.
August 10th, 2020
