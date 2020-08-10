Sign up
Photo 2954
Boardwalk
Another shot from yesterday's hike.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3388
photos
443
followers
202
following
809% complete
View this month »
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
9th August 2020 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KazzaMazoo
ace
.....but I NEED to see what's around the corner! Perfect leading wonky line =D
August 11th, 2020
