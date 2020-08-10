Previous
Boardwalk by kwind
Photo 2954

Boardwalk

Another shot from yesterday's hike.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

KWind

kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

KazzaMazoo ace
.....but I NEED to see what's around the corner! Perfect leading wonky line =D
August 11th, 2020  
