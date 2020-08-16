Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2960
Out for a Beach Walk
Hubby and I walked the beach today and found a little beach glass - he found most of it! But I did find the blue piece which is always rare.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3394
photos
437
followers
200
following
810% complete
View this month »
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2020 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
I like the storytelling here.
August 17th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
No kidding! You got quite the treasure trove there! And blue too! Excellent!
August 17th, 2020
Lois
ace
Fantastic find!
August 17th, 2020
