Previous
Next
Out for a Beach Walk by kwind
Photo 2960

Out for a Beach Walk

Hubby and I walked the beach today and found a little beach glass - he found most of it! But I did find the blue piece which is always rare.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
I like the storytelling here.
August 17th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
No kidding! You got quite the treasure trove there! And blue too! Excellent!
August 17th, 2020  
Lois ace
Fantastic find!
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise