Photo 2961
Beach Glass Home
People asked yesterday what I do with the beach glass we find. Well... here is it! This glass vase is about 18" tall and 5" square and sits in my kitchen. We have slowly filled it up over the 7 years we've lived here.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Lynne
That's beautiful.
August 18th, 2020
summerfield
ace
i do remember you posting photos of beach glass even from way back. that's quite the container as well as the collection. very nicely presented. aces!
August 18th, 2020
Dianne
That’s lovely - you’re nearly ready to start another!
August 18th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful collection.
August 18th, 2020
Ian JB
wow so nice, art from beach combing.
August 18th, 2020
