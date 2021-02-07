Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3135
Month of Hearts #7
I bought an old dresser to take to the cabin and it had distressed hearts on the drawer knobs. I knew I was meant to have it when I saw them!!!
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
4
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3569
photos
439
followers
194
following
858% complete
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
6th February 2021 5:34pm
Kim
ace
Lucky find! It definitely was calling your name!
February 8th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Love the background also. A fabulous heart find!
February 8th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely find and capture!
February 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So cool!!
February 8th, 2021
