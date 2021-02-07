Previous
Month of Hearts #7 by kwind
Photo 3135

Month of Hearts #7

I bought an old dresser to take to the cabin and it had distressed hearts on the drawer knobs. I knew I was meant to have it when I saw them!!!
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
858% complete

Kim ace
Lucky find! It definitely was calling your name!
February 8th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Love the background also. A fabulous heart find!
February 8th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely find and capture!
February 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
So cool!!
February 8th, 2021  
