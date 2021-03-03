Previous
Next
Like Glass by kwind
Photo 3159

Like Glass

We are out at Ruxton (our vacation property) for two nights. The weather was beautiful this afternoon and evening! Here’s hoping the water will be that calm when we go home tomorrow.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
865% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful scenery, so peaceful.
March 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise