A Plant by kwind
A Plant

Just a plant I bought at the grocery store. I have no idea what kind it is.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Nada ace
Beautiful color
March 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely living color!
March 7th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such delicate petals. Lovely.
March 7th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet lovely colour
March 7th, 2021  
Corinne ace
Lovely !
March 7th, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautiful
March 7th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
GOrgeous - great detail
March 7th, 2021  
