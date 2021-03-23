Sign up
Photo 3179
Beach Finds
Taken a couple of weeks ago while walking our beach.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
8th March 2021 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oooo- exciting treasures!
March 24th, 2021
Milanie
ace
That's really pretty unusual!
March 24th, 2021
Kat
A lovely find!
March 24th, 2021
Barb
ace
The big blue rock reminds me of the ocean with an island. Fun finds!
March 24th, 2021
