Tassel Time by kwind
Tassel Time

Had a little photo shoot with my son and his friends last night. They are all lined up and trying to figure out which side of the cap the tassel should hang. My guy is on the far right side.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great fun shot. Congratulations. My son picked up his cap and gown today :)
June 5th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Oh dear the problems they face lol
A lovely shot of them all and a well deserved congratulations to all
June 5th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous shot. Congratulations to him.
June 5th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
nice and candid. lots of fun. congratulations to the graduate!
June 5th, 2021  
