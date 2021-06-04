Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3252
Tassel Time
Had a little photo shoot with my son and his friends last night. They are all lined up and trying to figure out which side of the cap the tassel should hang. My guy is on the far right side.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
3rd June 2021 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great fun shot. Congratulations. My son picked up his cap and gown today :)
June 5th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Oh dear the problems they face lol
A lovely shot of them all and a well deserved congratulations to all
June 5th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous shot. Congratulations to him.
June 5th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
nice and candid. lots of fun. congratulations to the graduate!
June 5th, 2021
365 Project
close
