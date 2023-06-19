Previous
Flying Dress by kwind
Photo 3986

Flying Dress

While in Santorini, we came across a photo shoot. It’s very popular to rent a giant brightly coloured dress and get your photos taken.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

KWind

Dawn ace
Lovely colour a shot
June 20th, 2023  
