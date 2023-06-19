Sign up
Previous
Photo 3986
Flying Dress
While in Santorini, we came across a photo shoot. It’s very popular to rent a giant brightly coloured dress and get your photos taken.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Dawn
ace
Lovely colour a shot
June 20th, 2023
