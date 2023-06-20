Previous
Mykonos by kwind
Mykonos

A scene from Mykonos. I loved all the plants and colours. The cats were cute too.
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Dawn ace
So delightful
June 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
This is really gorgeous, love the colours and kitties.
June 21st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Superb sight!
June 21st, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful scene.
June 21st, 2023  
