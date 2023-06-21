Previous
Blue Caves by kwind
Blue Caves

We did a tour on the Greek island of Zakynthos that took us inside several ‘Blue Caves’. They were so beautiful. The colours were amazing.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Lovely framing.
June 22nd, 2023  
