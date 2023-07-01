Sign up
Previous
Photo 3998
Canada Day
Happy Canada Day from our beautiful island cabin spot on Ruxton Island.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4432
photos
366
followers
156
following
1095% complete
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2023 1:00pm
summerfield
ace
nice! happy canada day, kim!
July 2nd, 2023
