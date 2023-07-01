Previous
Canada Day by kwind
Photo 3998

Canada Day

Happy Canada Day from our beautiful island cabin spot on Ruxton Island.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1095% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
nice! happy canada day, kim!
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise