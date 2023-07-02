Sign up
Previous
Photo 3999
Number 77
My amazing mom turned 77 today!!! She, my dad, my sister and my aunt arrived at the cabin this morning.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2023 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Happy birthday to her, marvellous.
July 3rd, 2023
eDorre
ace
Happy Birthday! Great smile!
July 3rd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, happy birthday to your mum. I misread your FB pos earlier! Silly me.
July 3rd, 2023
