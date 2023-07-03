Sign up
Photo 4000
Self Timer
I used the tripod and self timer to get a group shot of us all at the cabin. From the left: husband, me, sister, mom, aunt, dad.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
3
1
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4434
photos
367
followers
156
following
1095% complete
View this month »
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
3rd July 2023 10:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
Lovely.
July 4th, 2023
Diana
A fabulous family shot, full of happy smiles.
July 4th, 2023
narayani
Great shot
July 4th, 2023
