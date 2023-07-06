Previous
Barcelona Cathedral by kwind
Photo 4003

Barcelona Cathedral

We never went inside this cathedral but we loved its exterior.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 7th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Terrific photo.
July 7th, 2023  
