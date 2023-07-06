Sign up
Previous
Photo 4003
Barcelona Cathedral
We never went inside this cathedral but we loved its exterior.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
2
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4437
photos
367
followers
156
following
1096% complete
View this month »
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
4001
4002
4003
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
12th June 2023 9:29am
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 7th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific photo.
July 7th, 2023
