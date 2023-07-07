Previous
Palau de la Musica Catalana by kwind
Photo 4004

Palau de la Musica Catalana

While in Barcelona we toured the Palau de la Music. Then place was stunning. Here's a portion of the ceiling.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Julie Ryan
Very striking
July 7th, 2023  
