Previous
Photo 4005
More of the music hall’s ceiling.
More of the ceiling in Barcelona’s beautiful music hall. See yesterdays shot for a different section.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th June 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Stunning
July 9th, 2023
