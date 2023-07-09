Sign up
Previous
Photo 4006
Music Hall #3
Final shot of the series to give perspective of the whole place. There was some kind of rehearsal setup on the stage which made the ‘big’ shot unattractive.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th June 2023 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Graeme Stevens
so ornate, love a good ceiling
July 10th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
How fabulous!
July 10th, 2023
