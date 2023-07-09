Previous
Music Hall #3 by kwind
Photo 4006

Music Hall #3

Final shot of the series to give perspective of the whole place. There was some kind of rehearsal setup on the stage which made the ‘big’ shot unattractive.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1097% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens
so ornate, love a good ceiling
July 10th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
How fabulous!
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise