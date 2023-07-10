Previous
Casa Batllo by kwind
Casa Batllo

You can’t visit Barcelona without visiting the Gaudí buildings. Casa Batllo was the first one we toured.
Dorothy ace
That is an amazing shot! Fave.
July 11th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
So unusual
July 11th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
They are amazing buildings
July 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Looks so interesting
July 11th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Wow!
July 11th, 2023  
