Previous
Photo 4007
Casa Batllo
You can’t visit Barcelona without visiting the Gaudí buildings. Casa Batllo was the first one we toured.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
5
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4441
photos
367
followers
156
following
4000
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th June 2023 9:09am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
That is an amazing shot! Fave.
July 11th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
So unusual
July 11th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
They are amazing buildings
July 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Looks so interesting
July 11th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Wow!
July 11th, 2023
