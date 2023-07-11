Previous
Inside Casa Batllo by kwind
Inside Casa Batllo

I was actually a bit disappointed by the inside of Casa Batllo. I thought there would be more rooms to see. What we saw was very unique and interesting but considering the cost of entry I thought we would have seen more.
