La Pedrera by kwind
La Pedrera

The second Gaudi designed building we visited was La Pedrera - Casa Mila. It had a very interesting shape! Like the last building, we didn't really get to see much of the inside of the place. The roof was interesting though!
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ann H. LeFevre
Wow- you can get sea sick without leaving land! Amazing structure. He really was an innovator in the architectural world. Great shot!
July 13th, 2023  
