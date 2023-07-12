Sign up
Photo 4009
La Pedrera
The second Gaudi designed building we visited was La Pedrera - Casa Mila. It had a very interesting shape! Like the last building, we didn't really get to see much of the inside of the place. The roof was interesting though!
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th June 2023 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- you can get sea sick without leaving land! Amazing structure. He really was an innovator in the architectural world. Great shot!
July 13th, 2023
