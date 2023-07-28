Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4025
My Framers
My son and husband (along with some other relatives) installed the trusses on my uncle’s new 32’x32’ shop. Both my men are carpenters but it’s scary watching them walk on 2x6’s so high off the ground.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4459
photos
366
followers
154
following
1102% complete
View this month »
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th July 2023 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close