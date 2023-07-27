Sign up
Photo 4024
Country Charms
My newest country charm souvenirs arrived today. These travels happened in 2022 and 2023.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags
ace
That is so cool!!!
July 27th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
This is such a great idea.... I have to let my daughter know about this
July 27th, 2023
