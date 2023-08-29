Previous
We were driving downtown this afternoon and noticed this giant wave of mist between Campbell River and Quadra. I’ve never seen anything like it before.
29th August 2023

KWind

ace
Dixie Goode ace
That’s really fun.
August 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such an amazing find and capture.
August 30th, 2023  
