Photo 4057
Homemade Sunflower
My daughter grew this sunflower from a seed. She is very excited!!
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4491
photos
355
followers
153
following
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
4056
4057
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th August 2023 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
