Lion’s Gate by kwind
Photo 4080

Lion’s Gate

We’re on a 7 night pacific coastal cruise from Vancouver to LA. Just passed under the famous bridge leading to Stanley Park in Vancouver. It was a beautiful day until about ten minutes before we left and then it started ti rain.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne C ace
Wonderful perspective
September 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely view
September 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful view!
September 25th, 2023  
