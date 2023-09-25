Previous
The Empress by kwind
Photo 4081

The Empress

Our first port of call was Victoria,BC. I was born here so we did some shopping at the mall and then had a visit with my aunt. It’s a beautiful city known for this famous hotel.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I see the gardens are still very beautiful - we were there some years ago!
September 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise