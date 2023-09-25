Sign up
Photo 4081
The Empress
Our first port of call was Victoria,BC. I was born here so we did some shopping at the mall and then had a visit with my aunt. It’s a beautiful city known for this famous hotel.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Maggiemae
ace
I see the gardens are still very beautiful - we were there some years ago!
September 26th, 2023
