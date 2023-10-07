Previous
Wasps by kwind
Wasps

The wasps have left so we collected the nest. It’s huge!!
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Danette Thompson ace
Fascinating
October 8th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I hope all the cousins from across the sea don't want to shift over here and move in!
October 8th, 2023  
