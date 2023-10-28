Previous
Leadenhall Market by kwind
Photo 4111

Leadenhall Market

Because we'd been to London before I did a lot of research on "off the beaten path" type places. Leadenhall Market was mentioned in many sites I read so we visited early one morning and were not disappointed.

Here's a little info on the place: https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/leadenhall-market
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture and pov!
October 29th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Amazing photo!
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise