Previous
Photo 4111
Leadenhall Market
Because we'd been to London before I did a lot of research on "off the beaten path" type places. Leadenhall Market was mentioned in many sites I read so we visited early one morning and were not disappointed.
Here's a little info on the place:
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/leadenhall-market
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4545
photos
355
followers
152
following
1126% complete
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th October 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and pov!
October 29th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Amazing photo!
October 29th, 2023
