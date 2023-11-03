Sign up
Photo 4117
Photo 4117
Windsor Castle
You weren't allowed to take photos, but I snuck a few with my phone while we wandered through the massively large ancient castle.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
0
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4551
photos
356
followers
152
following
1127% complete
4117
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th October 2023 10:13am
