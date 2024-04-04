Previous
Château de Chenonceau's Kitchen by kwind
Château de Chenonceau's Kitchen

Château de Chenonceau had a HUGE kitchen and it, along with the entire place, was fulled with the most gorgeous floral displays. This room smelled so good thanks to all the flowers and fresh produce.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beverley ace
Stunning! So plentiful… gorgeous capture
April 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful ! With all the copper utensils hanging on the walls and alll the floral displays on all the surfaces ! - fav
April 4th, 2024  
Lin ace
Wow - beautifully captured.
April 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful displays of flowers!
April 4th, 2024  
