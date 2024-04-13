Sign up
Previous
Photo 4272
Back in the Island
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
7
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4706
photos
334
followers
142
following
1170% complete
View this month »
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
4271
4272
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th April 2024 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Krista Marson
ace
pure joy
April 14th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Not a bad place to call home!
April 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful it looks there, fabulous capture and scene with the lovely flowers.
April 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely flowers.
April 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely !
April 14th, 2024
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous colorful scenery
April 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful POV!
April 14th, 2024
