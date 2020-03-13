Poor Snail has been Evicted

I'm sure that the previous owner of this home has been evicted, leaving a good quality home available for another creature. What had they done to be thrown out of their home, none payment of rent or mortgage, perhaps they have been harassing near neighbours and causing problems.



Personally I think it was a death of the old owner, or even worse a murder by a large bird, this seems more likely. Whatever has happened, the colour and design is very nice and would make a nice new home to something.



If you live in the Stroud Valleys, just how much is a S-Nailsworth anyway