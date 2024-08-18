Previous
Mower and a Blanket by ladymagpie
Photo 2009

Mower and a Blanket

It was getting later in the evening and I was sat out on my patio watching the world go by. Suddenly there was a strange buzzing noise above my head and I spotted this, quite high up, but swinging around.

I thought to myself, who would tie a lawn mower to their waist and dangle on an old blanket, can't be very safe can it. It was going around in circles but moving slowly towards the River Severn, perhaps it was going fishing. Whatever it was doing it looked fishy to me, hope he liked my bikini as I waved to it.

Keep smiling.
Beryl Lloyd ace
And I thought it was you taking a ride up there so high !!
August 18th, 2024  
