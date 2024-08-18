Mower and a Blanket

It was getting later in the evening and I was sat out on my patio watching the world go by. Suddenly there was a strange buzzing noise above my head and I spotted this, quite high up, but swinging around.



I thought to myself, who would tie a lawn mower to their waist and dangle on an old blanket, can't be very safe can it. It was going around in circles but moving slowly towards the River Severn, perhaps it was going fishing. Whatever it was doing it looked fishy to me, hope he liked my bikini as I waved to it.



Keep smiling.