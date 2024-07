I'm Melting

I know my friends will say to me "No, you complain also in Winter as well", it's not true as I'm really am a Polar Bear, but my Mother got my birth place wrong.



Yes, I've said that before but just look at the temperatures on my weather station at 5pm. Top left is the temp outside 31.3 degrees C (in the shade), and inside my bungalow 27.6 degrees C. I think I can cook my sausages without turning the cooker on.



Why can’t we have Autumn all year?



Keep smiling