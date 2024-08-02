I would need a better Diet

Yesterday I had to take my Big Brother to the nearby town to have some physio on his hand after having a major operation on Monday. After dropping him off with my Sister-in-Law, I drove round to find somewhere to park and wait for him to call me back to pick them up.



Now he thought it would be between 30 to 45 minutes so after parking in a main street I settled down to wait the message. It was sweltering hot as I waited and waited, fortunately I had a bottle of water. 2 1/2 hours later I finally got the message and move to pick them up.



So, what has this picture got to do with my horrendous afternoon. Well, I was parked on the right had side of the street with just the pavement between me and this window. Therefore for 2 1/2 hours this was my only interesting view and it got me thinking: If I had to wear this beautiful wedding dress, I would needed a much better diet than I have ever tried before, perhaps starvation. Secondly where do I find a much younger John Travolta to be interested and dance Saturday Night Fever with me, sorry I was dreaming in the heat.



Keep smiling