A Present of a Spoon

I'm still suffering with my Spoonerisms with another lovely purchase of this large serving spoon. It is beautifully decorated with engravings front and back and has some interesting lettering on the back.



It was made in London in 1830 by silversmith Johnathan Hayne, and then must have been purchased and given as a present or a christening gift. On the back of the spoon, just above the hallmarks it says "from JLM to KMS", wouldn’t it be nice to know who they were.



I don't think it was ever used to dish out any cottage pie or a portion of pudding.



Keep smiling