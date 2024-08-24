Life as a Beanager

Well life goes through many stages; birth followed by learning to walk and talk. First days at school and you become a teenager before the days of going out to work are a must.



Most take that plunge and get married, many responsibilities including your own family starting their lives. You reach your 50's and you start on the slow downward life until you become a pensioner and rely on medications and doctors.



Well, I have travelled through them all and have decided that time is short and I must enjoy my final years. Nice food and sweeties are a plan, in fact you might think my life is in reverse and I have become a BEANAGER again. I do love jelly beans.



Keep smiling.