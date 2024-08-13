Authur Moon

I had been trying to get this capture for a few days, but every time I pressed the button it went out of frame, mainly because I was on a infinity long zoom shot. I finally got it by leaning against my neighbour’s bungalow, just to steady both my body and arm.



Now the most disappointing thing about this capture is I couldn't spot the Man on the Moon, perhaps he was standing in the dark half, or where was the cow that jumped over the moon. I might be in my 70's, but I'm not going to believe these nursery rhymes anymore.



Keep smiling