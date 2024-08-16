Giraffe and Kitty Pie

Now I do enjoy a nice pie, whether it's cottage pie, fish pie or a chicken pie. Well today I thought I would try something different and this is my baked Giraffe and Kitty pie.



I'm sure that some of you won't believe my ingredients, well it took just one giraffe and one baby pussy cat. If you don't believe me then look at the top of the pie and you can see the giraffe sticking it's neck out of the cream sauce, whilst the kitty keeps peeking out of the sauce in the middle left.



It was very nice but had a flavour of a chicken and bacon pasta bake, I must have cooked the two animals wrong, or my mind is just overworking again.



Keep smiling.