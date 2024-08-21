Hello Petal (poem)

I’m might just be a little flower, living in bowl
I try my very best, to give some life, with a little soul
Lady Magpie searched for me, under all the leaves
I hope she’s happy with my growth, I really want to please.
She put her camera close to me, I was frightened for a bit
I heard the camera click, just once, I didn’t even flit
That photo should be with you now, I tried to give a smile
Those leaves are now on top of me, I’m lying in a pile
You might think I’m very large, looking at this picture
But when try to measure me, your eyes will start to twitcher
Across the petals, half an inch, that’s why you have to search
Amongst the bowl of the green leaves, to find my heavenly perch