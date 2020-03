All these abandoned plans and projects ! Soccer season ended, films not distributed, show tours cancelled, weddings delayed, Olympics changed, visits put off. I only really had one photo project in mind this Spring, go to l'Abbaye St.Michel de Cuxa to see their celebrated iris gardens. Not possible of course, it is closed like everything else, so here are some irises at the end of our road, and a view of la Castell de la Roca..