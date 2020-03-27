Confinement, day 11 - Food delivery

Martine, our neighbour, called today to tell us that her husband had left some grapefruit on the garden wall that separates our gardens. He had retired inside when I went to collect them. Proper biosecurity !



Not so successful at the butcher's this morning. They have signs saying that they only take orders, that they prepare them in the afternoon and are there for collection in the morning. Payment by card only. So we placed an order yesterday and were told to collect at 10h today. When I arrived there was an old lady outside and two inside, neither of whom had placed an order. They shopped in the way they have probably always shopped, fussing over each piece of meat, the way it was cut, how to cook it. The first lady left after 20 minutes and I finally got inside 5 minutes later, when I found that my order was not ready and I would have to wait while it was prepared ! One woman had paid with notes and coins, the other with a cheque. Then to the greengrocer's next door, where I found the same two ladies, one gossiping with the owner and the other picking up, examining, then replacing, every single fruit and vegetable. I gave up after 5 minutes waiting, having seen her drop some leeks on the floor, then replace them on to the shelves. And of course, all the time I was waiting outside these two shops other villagers were approaching and asking about my wife, me, the dog, the weather.



Need a new plan to get food whilst staying safe. Delivery from a supermarket may be the best option. I won't be shopping in the village again for the duration.