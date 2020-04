Confinement, day 16 (Spaniel Heaven)

We're only allowed to go out once a day for exercise, but we can go as many times as we want to the shops. Today we did a dog walk in the morning, looking for my camera lost yesterday (no luck), and then went to the supermarket to pick up an order placed 6 days ago. Jasper enjoys a drive in this car, because he can see out of the windows. Returning home, I decided to give Jasper an extra, illicit run. This is the moment he realised he was in Spaniel Heaven.