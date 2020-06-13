Lunch with a view

Leave our house and turn South towards Spain, walk for nearly 3 hours and climb 800 metres, and at the crest of the Pyrenees, just before the border, you will arrive at the Col d'Ullat. There's a mountain refuge there called the Chalet de l'Albère. it's the first manned refuge on the GR10, the long distance hiking trail that crosses the Pyrenees from the Med to the Atlantic. I had lunch there yesterday, out on the terrace alone. There was a little wind but it was warm enough in just a shirt, so I can't understand why the other ten diners wanted to be inside. The view is down into the Col du Perthus, the pass through which Hannibal marched his army and his elephants on his way to fight the Romans in the 3rd Century BC.