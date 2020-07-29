Previous
Next
Town Hall, Laroque des Albères by laroque
Photo 1081

Town Hall, Laroque des Albères

In larger towns the town hall is sometimes called the 'hôtel de ville'. Some Scandinavian friends claim they once went into the 'hôtel de ville' at Cap Ferrat to try to book some rooms.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise