Photo 1081
Town Hall, Laroque des Albères
In larger towns the town hall is sometimes called the 'hôtel de ville'. Some Scandinavian friends claim they once went into the 'hôtel de ville' at Cap Ferrat to try to book some rooms.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
