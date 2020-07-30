Previous
Le Comptoir by laroque
Le Comptoir

Every bar and café has its character and clientèle. In Laroque, the local kids prefer Le Gorille, their elders meet-up at Chez Lily. Many foreign residents congregate at Claude’s Bar, whilst business people do their business at le Côté Saisons. First-time tourists who know no better go to Le Catalan whilst those more experienced favour Les Enfants Terribles or la Crêperie Saint Félix . Everbody goes to the Café des Artistes. But if you consider yourself ‘cool’ and want to be seen, then you eat tapas at Le Comptoir.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Tim L

