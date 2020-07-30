Le Comptoir

Every bar and café has its character and clientèle. In Laroque, the local kids prefer Le Gorille, their elders meet-up at Chez Lily. Many foreign residents congregate at Claude’s Bar, whilst business people do their business at le Côté Saisons. First-time tourists who know no better go to Le Catalan whilst those more experienced favour Les Enfants Terribles or la Crêperie Saint Félix . Everbody goes to the Café des Artistes. But if you consider yourself ‘cool’ and want to be seen, then you eat tapas at Le Comptoir.