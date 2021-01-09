Sign up
Photo 1118
Yesterday at Port La Nouvelle ....
..... the contestants for this year's World's Ugliest Boat competition were arriving.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
1
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
ship
,
port la nouvelle
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 9th, 2021
