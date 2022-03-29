Sign up
Photo 1264
Château d’eau du Peyrou, Montpellier
This structure and basin receive water from the aqueduc St.Clément
https://365project.org/laroque/365/2022-03-13
. They are located at a high point in Montpellier and supply water to the city's fountains.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1264
photos
90
followers
43
following
6
1
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365
365
E-M10
E-M10
Taken
10th March 2022 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
montpellier
Mags
ace
How beautiful!
March 29th, 2022
