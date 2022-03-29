Previous
Next
Château d’eau du Peyrou, Montpellier by laroque
Photo 1264

Château d’eau du Peyrou, Montpellier

This structure and basin receive water from the aqueduc St.Clément https://365project.org/laroque/365/2022-03-13 . They are located at a high point in Montpellier and supply water to the city's fountains.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How beautiful!
March 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise